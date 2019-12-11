Bandile Shandu backs Maritzburg to upset Sundowns in TKO final

Maritzburg United midfielder Bandile Shandu may be only 24 years old but the player has such a presence that it seems as if he’s been around forever.

Shandu made his debut in a 0-0 draw league match against AmaZulu FC as a 19-year-old on December 2013 and the midfielder‚ who was born in his team’s hometown, Pietermaritzburg‚ has never looked back.

He is now one of the most experienced players in coach Eric Tinkler’s team. It’s no surprise that he featured in the three matches that set up Maritzburg’s Telkom Knockout final date against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Shandu said he is looking forward to the final and he is as excited as he was when Maritzburg faced Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup final in May 2018‚ a game they lost 1-0. “It’s very much the same [feeling]‚” said Shandu. “There’s no feeling that beats the one of winning the cup itself, but I think everyone is excited.”

Telling contribution

The right-footed midfielder‚ who has been used wide and sometimes as a central attacking midfielder‚ played the whole game in Maritzburg’s penalty shoot-out victories against Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park.

His most telling contribution was when he came off the bench to provide the assist that helped striker Judas Moseamedi find the goal to defeat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the semifinals.

He said winning the trophy would be the cherry on top after the loyalty he’s given to his club since turning professional in 2013.