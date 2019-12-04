Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has signed a contract with the SA Football Association (Safa)‚ his agent Thato Matuka has confirmed.

This resolves Ntseki’s contract issue, which for various reasons — including the coach being tied up with camps for matches‚ and a change of acting CEO at Safa — had been unresolved three months after Ntseki’s appointment as Bafana coach in late August.

Matuka‚ who had met with new Safa acting CEO Gay Mokoena last Thursday, said the deal was finalised on Tuesday.

“We are fine. Both parties are happy‚” Matuka said on Wednesday.

“We actually sealed it yesterday [Tuesday]. We had pretty much agreed on a deal on Thursday‚ but there was just one outstanding matter that both parties had to go back and investigate‚ and consult and come back on. That has been resolved.”

Asked if Ntseki was happy with the contract‚ Matuka said: “Yes sir.”

Ntseki was appointed Bafana head coach during a meeting of Safa’s national executive committee at Safa House on August 31.

Ntseki initially remained on his contract with Safa that saw him serve as national under-17 coach and as assistant to his predecessor at Bafana, Stuart Baxter.

This arrangement was partly because the new coach was involved in overseeing a camp for a friendly against Zambia in early September that was eventually called off by that country’s FA in response to a wave of xenophobic violence in SA.

Ntseki oversaw a second camp as he finally got his tenure off to a winning start when Bafana beat Mali 2-1 in the Mandela Challenge in Port Elizabeth in October.

In November, Bafana began their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to Ghana and a 1-0 home win against Sudan.