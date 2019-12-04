Sport / Soccer

Benni McCarthy was pivotal to my success, Nodada says

04 December 2019 - 16:10 Mark Gleeson
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SHAUN ROY
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SHAUN ROY

Thabo Nodada admits it took him a week to get over the shock of losing Benni McCarthy as coach of Cape Town City.

“The first week or so I had to first deal with the emotions because the coach played a vital role in where I am today‚” he said as City prepared for Saturday’s premiership outing against bottom-placed Chippa United at Athlone Stadium.

It will be the third game in charge for new Dutch coach Jan Olde Reikerink‚ who replaced McCarthy after his dismissal in November.

Nodada has already been noted as a key player for City by Olde Reikerink‚ who has described the diminutive midfielder as a fabulous talent. But Nodada said it took time to adjust after the change of boss.

“Once I got that [emotion] out‚ I was open to new ideas. I was open to giving his ideas a go‚” he said of the new man in charge.

“He’s the head coach now and what he says goes. In the past two weeks I feel like we’ve come a long way already. We’ve done a lot of work and‚ at times‚ you could see it in the matches where we play phases‚ where we understand what’s going on. We are in transition,” Nodada said.

“We’ve had two draws in our last two games‚ where I think we’ve had chances to take the wins‚ so it’s all positive from here and it will click‚” he said.

City‚ with just two wins all season‚ have played two goalless draws in their last two games under Olde Reikerink.

Chippa will be a tough proposition‚ added Nodada.

“Games like that are always tough because the situation that they are in is the same situation that we are in. It’s going to be a dogfight on a smaller pitch‚” he said of the switch of the game to Athlone while the Cape Town Stadium is being used for rugby sevens.

Thabo Nodada rewarded for brilliant strike

Player hopes his award can motivate his struggling Cape Town club
Sport
1 day ago

Cape Town City among a number of international clubs duped by fake footballer

Con man unmasked by Danish club Viborg a week after signing him on agent's 'recommendation'
Sport
6 days ago

Benni McCarthy had hoped for a few more games to turn things around at City

Dismissal of colourful coach follows clashes with chair John Comitis
Sport
4 weeks ago

Cape Town City sack Benni McCarthy

Enfant terrible of SA football blamed for poor form
Sport
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.