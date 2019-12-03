Sport / Soccer

City sweating on top scorer Kermit Erasmus’s fitness ahead of Chippa visit

03 December 2019 - 15:10 Mark Gleeson
Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town FC dribbles during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Highlands Park at Cape Town Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: EJ LANGER / GALLO IMAGES
Cape Town — Cape Town City are sweating on the fitness of top goal scorer Kermit Erasmus before the weekend’s meeting with Chippa United as they look for answers to their drastic drop in form. 

A top-four finish last season has been followed by a wretched campaign that has seen City win just twice in 13 league games‚ concede the most number of goals and sit precariously above the relegation places.

Ordinarily‚ a home meeting with the last-placed team would be considered a safe bet by the club but Erasmus’s potential absence makes Saturday’s meeting with Chippa at Athlone Stadium a precarious one indeed.

Erasmus is battling with a left hamstring injury that caused him to miss last Wednesday’s goalless draw with Bloemfontein Celtic.

He did return for Saturday’s home clash against Highlands Park‚ but had to go off after just 17 minutes when the injury flared up at the end of a sprint towards goal.

Both games — the first under new coach Olde Riekerink — ended goalless and City looked particularly toothless upfront after Erasmus went off.

“I’m not sure whether he will make it for Saturday but I don’t think so‚” said Olde Riekerink. “Kermit is our top scorer with seven goals‚ so of course if your top scorer can be back that would be good.”

Chippa are an unknown quantity for the new coach‚ inexperienced in the wiles of SA football.

“You always start with your own team and what are the qualities‚ and what can you improve. But we have to adapt to the way the opponents play and the opportunities they might present us‚” he said.

“We have had time to evaluate Saturday’s performance and maybe the best preparation for the game ahead is that we learn from what went before.”

