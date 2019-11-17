Unimpressive Ivory Coast struggle against minnows Niger

Ivory Coast needed two penalties to defeat Niger 1-0 on Saturday in a qualifier match for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

Max-Alain Gradel missed the first spot-kick during the opening half after grabbing the ball from Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe, who won the penalty and wanted to take it.

Out-of-favour AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie was entrusted with the second spot-kick, awarded for a handball midway through the second half. Niger goalkeeper Kassaly Daouda, who had brilliantly foiled Gradel, could not do it again, going the wrong way as Kessie planted the ball in the left corner.

It was an unconvincing performance by the 1992 and 2015 African champions, given they are ranked 56th in the world, 51 places above Niger.

Niger were playing for the first time under Frenchman Jean-Guy Wallemme, who was appointed only last week. The 52-year-old former defender previously coached Congo Brazzaville, three Algerian clubs and one in Morocco.

Ivory Coast share first place in Group K with Madagascar, who beat Ethiopia 1-0 in Antananarivo thanks to a first-half goal from Rayan Raveloson.

The Malagasy team were the surprise package of the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt, stunning Nigeria and surprising the Democratic Republic of Congo before losing to Tunisia in the quarterfinals.

Coach Nicolas Dupuis, who combines coaching Madagascar with managing a French lower league club, was rewarded with a new four-year contract. He was satisfied with the tentative performance against Ethiopia given the poor state of the national stadium pitch and limited preparations.