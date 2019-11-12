Sport / Soccer

Williams bracing for hostile reception when Bafana face Ghana

12 November 2019 - 17:56 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Ronwen Williams in action in Cairo Egypt, June 24 2019. Picture: REUTERS/ MOHAMED EL GHANY
Ronwen Williams in action in Cairo Egypt, June 24 2019. Picture: REUTERS/ MOHAMED EL GHANY

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says Bafana Bafana will have to show mental fortitude when they face Ghana in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Cape Coast on Thursday.

Bafana are hoping to start their campaign on a positive note and Williams‚ who is competing for a starting berth with Darren Keet‚ is expecting a hostile reception away from home.

“It is a mentality thing and you can’t let outside factors affect your game‚” said the 27-year-old. “At the end of the day‚ it is going to be 11 against 11 fighting for one ball.

“If the field is bad‚ it is bad for both teams and your mentality must be stronger to be able to overcome whatever challenges you face as a team.”

Williams‚ who has continental football experience with Supersport United in the Caf Confederation Cup‚ urged fans not to be intimidated by the reputation of Ghana’s international stars and the expected hostile crowd.

“On the continent‚ tactics are different to win games and that makes it difficult‚” he said. “You also have big crowds who will be backing their international stars.

“Some of those international stars play in high-quality games every week.

“Sometimes here at home you go to places like Thohoyandou Stadium and you can see that the guys don’t fancy it‚ but I am always up for the challenge.

“Ghana are taking us to another venue and not in Accra. That is going to make it difficult for us.

“We just have to take it as a challenge by going out there to play our normal game and hopefully get a good result.”

Williams said he is honoured every time he is called up to the senior national team.

“Playing for Bafana was a dream for me as a youngster and I am living the dream now‚” he said. “It is an amazing experience to be with the rest of the boys in camp where we are representing our country.

“On a personal level‚ it is not easy because we are blessed with many good goalkeepers in the country.

“Being here with this group of players is an amazing achievement. It took a lot of hard work‚ sacrifices and overcoming many negatives along the way that made me stronger.

“Being criticised is part and parcel of being a professional player and you must be able to deal with it and move on.

“We have all made mistakes before, but the most important thing is to learn and be better.”

Ghana-Bafana qualifier will not be broadcast

SuperSport and SABC do not have rights to screen the Afcon game
Sport
4 hours ago

Ghana captain asks teammates to put their bodies on the line against Bafana

Andre Ayew says it is not going to be easy qualifying for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations
Sport
3 hours ago

Lebo Mothiba hits form in France ahead of crucial qualifiers

Bafana striker ends long barren run with two goals
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana coach Ntseki opts for caution and experience in Ghana

Mentor says team must manage phases of the game against their West African rivals
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.