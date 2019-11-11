Pitso Mosimane not keen on venue for TKO semi-final after soggy defeat to Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned whether his side can play their Telkom Knockout semifinal against Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium later in November.

The teams met in a Premiership match in torrential rain at the venue on Sunday. There were puddles on the pitch and passing was difficult.

Sundowns lost 3-2 after a howler from experienced goalkeeper Dennis Onyango‚ in part due to the conditions‚ to seriously dent their title hopes as they trail leaders Kaizer Chiefs by 10 points with a game in hand.

Sundowns return to the ground for the semifinal on November 23‚ but Mosimane believes the choice of venue is wrong.

“I don’t know if we can play the game here on this pitch because the drainage is not good‚” he said. “It’s a good pitch‚ but it’s got some bad patches. The PSL knows why they brought the game here.

“I don’t know if the stadium can take the semifinal. But I don’t want to make that an excuse because both teams had to play here.”

Sundowns had been leading 1-0 when Onyango let a routine shot straight at him trickle between his legs as Golden Arrows equalised and changed the momentum of the match in their favour.

“A big mistake from our No 1 goalkeeper. It happens — it is the conditions. He applied the wrong technique and the ball bounced differently‚” Mosimane said.

“It was a difficult game. What can you say? Difficult conditions for both teams. But I never thought we would lose this game.”

Sundowns have now picked up just a single point from the last nine available in the league‚ with their next Premiership game at home to AmaZulu (November 26)‚ three days after they return to Durban to meet Golden Arrows in the Telkom Knockout semis (November 23).