United down Seagulls to climb up the Premier League table

Manchester United climbed back into the top half of the Premier League table on Sunday as goals from Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford and an own goal from Davy Propper gave the side a 3-1 home win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

United climbed to seventh place on 16 points from 12 games after stretching their unbeaten home run against the Seagulls to 12 matches in all competitions. Brighton slipped to 11th place on 15 points.

Pereira fired United ahead in the 17th minute with a fortuitous goal, as his shot from inside the penalty area took a heavy deflection off Dale Stephens and left Brighton goalkeeper Matthew Ryan stranded.

Propper then bundled the ball into his own net two minutes later as an in-swinging free kick from Fred caused havoc in Brighton’s six-yard box. The goal was awarded after a VAR check.

Lewis Dunk pulled one back for Brighton in the 64th minute with a close-range header, but Rashford restored United’s two-goal advantage two minutes later when he blasted a shot from 12m in off the underside of the bar.

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Aston Villa 2-1 in Sunday’s Midlands derby, with goals from Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez taking them into the top eight in the Premier League.

It was a difficult afternoon for Villa from the moment they lost goalkeeper Jed Steer to injury after only five minutes.

Wolves dominated and the only surprise was it took them until nearly half-time to go ahead, Neves giving replacement keeper Orjan Nyland no chance with a thumping drive.