Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has been showered with praise by his coach Ernst Middendorp after withstanding considerable pressure in the past few months and filling the void left by the injured Itumeleng Khune.

Chiefs fans greeted Akpeyi’s arrival from Chippa United in January with scepticism‚ but the Nigerian has won over many of them by conceding only three goals in the league and three in the Telkom Knockout competition.

“He is a grown-up and has always performed‚” said Middendorp‚ who has also used the inexperienced Bruce Bvuma and Khune between the poles this season. “He just came in to help the club because of the issue of Itu Khune being injured.”

Middendorp also credited Akpeyi’s performances to goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter.

“It is the result of having a qualified goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter. He has helped him to be able to deal with the outside drama that met his arrival in January and February.”

“He is experienced and he has been to the World Cup. He is definitely doing well. He is performing, and that is something special.”