Chiefs coach Middendorp reveals how scouts found striker Samir Nurković

“I felt that Castro and Billiat were a little isolated last season but Nurković has given them the space to play because he needs a lot of attention inside the box‚” he said.

“We had to check his style of play and compare it to what we had‚ and what we were looking for.”

Middendorp revealed he used European scouts to find the kind of attacking player Chiefs needed.

“I was helped by my network‚ which is something that I’ve established over the years in Europe‚” the German-born coach said. “If I need information about a player in Poland‚ New Zealand or Slovakia in the second league where Nurković is coming from‚ I’m quite certain to get what I need.

“That’s how I manage to find Nurković and I’m not surprised by the way he’s adapted to playing in SA.”

Nurković’s league goals include the brace he scored against Mamelodi Sundowns in a top-of-the-table tie in Pretoria two weeks ago.

Chiefs struggled in front of goal last season and it was largely their inability to find the back of the net that led to an embarrassing ninth-place finish and a paltry 33-goal return in the league in the previous campaign.

Nurković has already scored one cup and three league goals for Amakhosi this season and is one of the main reasons Chiefs are top of the log.

They have a five-point lead over second-placed Sundowns, with a chance to extend the gap when they visit Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night.

After the tricky midweek assignment against Chippa‚ they turn their attention to traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.