Sport / Soccer

Balotelli in hot water in Verona after reacting to racists

05 November 2019 - 15:42 Brian Homewood
Soccer Football - Serie A - Brescia v Inter Milan - Stadio Mario Rigamonti, Brescia, Italy - October 29, 2019 Brescia's Mario Balotelli reacts. Picture: REUTERS / DANIELE MASCOLO D
Soccer Football - Serie A - Brescia v Inter Milan - Stadio Mario Rigamonti, Brescia, Italy - October 29, 2019 Brescia's Mario Balotelli reacts. Picture: REUTERS / DANIELE MASCOLO D

Milan — Verona’s city government has been asked by a group of local councillors to take action against footballer Mario Balotelli after he complained about racist insults from the crowd during a match at the Bentegodi stadium on Sunday.

Balotelli, playing for visiting side Brescia, kicked the ball into the crowd and threatened to walk off the pitch early in the second half because he said some fans were making monkey noises. The referee stopped play for about five minutes while announcements were made to the crowd.

The 29-year-old, who was born in Sicily to Ghanaian parents and given up for adoption when he was three, has faced racist abuse throughout his career in Italy.

He was backed by Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti and by rival club AS Roma, among others, for his action on Sunday. But the Verona club and the city’s mayor, Federico Sboarina, who said he was at the game, denied the racist insults took place.

On Tuesday, the Gazzetta dello Sport published a motion sent to the Verona council by four councillors proposing that “the mayor and the legal offices of the municipality should take legal action against the footballer and all those who attack Verona by unjustly defaming it”.

The motion added: “It is no longer fair that Verona is put in the dock when, as in this case, nothing happened.”

Serie A’s disciplinary tribunal was due to announce its decision in the case — the latest in a long line of alleged racist incidents to mar Italian football — later on Tuesday.

Italian authorities have long been criticised by antiracism campaigners for not doing enough to tackle the problem and in October Cagliari escaped sanctions after Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku allegedly suffered racist abuse from their fans.

The insults against Lukaku were judged by the tribunal to be too limited in terms of “real perception” for it to take action. 

Reuters

Hazard’s slow start gathers pace as Madrid look for attacking release

A win against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday would put them within touching distance of qualification
Sport
2 hours ago

Ernst Middendorp resists the temptation to celebrate after Pirates win

Coach says Chiefs must tighten up in defence ahead of trip to Chippa
Sport
22 hours ago

Chiefs draw Maritzburg in Telkom Knockout semifinals

Amakhosi-Sundowns final on the cards
Sport
1 day ago

Leicester meet Palace with top-four ambitions soaring

Ambitious Foxes hope to kick on after record victory
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Chiefs draw Maritzburg in Telkom Knockout semifinals

Sport / Soccer

Linesman should go to jail, Highlands coach fumes after defeat to Pirates

Sport / Soccer

Hlanti, Modiba recalled to Bafana squad for games against Ghana, Sudan

Sport / Soccer

Review body rules Nurković goal was not offside

Sport / Soccer

James Milner backs ‘confident’ Liverpool for Premier League glory

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.