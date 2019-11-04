Cape Town City have terminated the contract of coach Benni McCarthy‚ blaming him for a string of poor results this season.

City have won only one of their 11 matches in all competitions this campaign‚ which includes first-round exits in the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout‚ the continuation of poor form from the end of last season.

“Cape Town City Football Club has terminated the employment of coach Benni McCarthy with immediate effect after a run of performance that saw the club win two in the last 18 games‚” City said in a statement on Monday.

“The club thanks Benni for his service over the past three seasons and wishes him well in his next endeavour. He now becomes an integral part of the club’s history and are proud of the successes we shared together.

“The club has appointed assistant coach Vasili Manousakis as caretaker coach‚ as the club prepares to announce the next chapter and new head coach.

“The future represents very exciting times for Cape Town City on and off the field‚ as we remain dedicated to our big plans and aspirations.”

McCarthy was appointed to his first head coach role in June 2017 after the departure of Eric Tinkler to SuperSport United after the latter led the team to third in their maiden season and won the Telkom Knockout.

McCarthy led the side to consecutive MTN8 finals‚ losing the first to SuperSport before triumphing in the second against the same opposition in 2018.

But he battled to make the team competitive in the league‚ with a fifth-place finish in his first season seeing the side end 20 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

His second season resulted in a fourth-place finish‚ 11 points behind Sundowns in a season in which the side was expected to challenge for the title.

McCarthy was praised for his attacking approach to the game and City were one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the premiership during his tenure‚ but defensively they have been poor in 2019‚ and their 15 goals conceded in the league this season is the most by any side in the top flight.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has also had a number of run-ins with match officials and is facing a Premier Soccer League charge after comments made in the wake of his side’s Telkom Knockout exit to Kaizer Chiefs in October.