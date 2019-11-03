Sport / Soccer

Chiefs draw Maritzburg in Telkom Knockout semifinals

Sundowns face Lamontville Golden Arrows in the other last-four encounter

03 November 2019
Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn at home to Maritzburg United in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout as they bid for their first piece of silverware in four-and-a-half years.

Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to Durban to face Lamontville Golden Arrows in the other semifinal‚ which keeps the possibility alive of a Chiefs-Sundowns decider in December.

The semifinals will be played on the weekend of November 22-23‚ with venues to be announced by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Sundowns booked their semifinal place against 10-man Chippa United on Sunday as they claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout victory after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Nigerian striker Augustine Kwem netted the opener for Chippa with a superb finish before Gaston Sirino equalised from the spot.

Silas Maziya had the home side back in front‚ but Sirino then completed his brace to send the game into extra time.

It was the third quarterfinal of the weekend to go to spot-kicks as Chippa midfielder William Twala saw his effort saved by the returning Dennis Onyango in the Sundowns goal‚ and Lehlogonolo Masalesa missed the target altogether.

