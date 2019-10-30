Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama has joined the bandwagon of recent condemnation of match officials after his side lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates through a controversial goal in Tembisa on Tuesday night.

Pirates’ striker Tshegofatso Mabasa was at least a metre offside when he received a pass from Linda Mntambo before toe-poking it past advancing Highlands goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni in the Premiership match at Makhulong Stadium.

Mabasa probably also should have been sent off in the first half for an outrageous foul against Highlands midfielder Lindokuhle Mbatha. But assistant referee Buyisile Ngqambiyana, at the far end of the field, failed to flag Mabasa, who banged in his fifth league goal of the season‚ and the 80th-minute winner for Pirates.

An enraged Da Gama was so furious with Ngqambiyana that he called for the official to be locked up.

Mabasa was 3m offside‚ a livid Da Gama said.

He berated second assistant referee Ngqambiyana‚ but was pleased with match referee Abongile Tom and the first assistant‚ Luvuyo Pupuma.

“The linesman on [the near side] and the referee were good. I thought they did a very good job‚” said Da Gama‚ before lashing out at Ngqambiyana.

“But that linesman on the far side‚ guys‚ I think he should go to jail. You can’t do that at this level of the game.

“People’s lives are at stake here. The players are working for their families. They work hard all week for somebody to do something like that?

Confronted official

“If it’s a 50/50 situation you can understand, but for a 3m offside like that‚ that’s shameful for football in our country and something has got to be done about this‚” Da Gama said.

The Highlands coach said when he confronted the official during the break, Ngqambiyana admitted to an earlier “error” in the first half.

“It’s the very same linesman who‚ in the first half‚ Pirates head the ball and he raises his flag for offside. When I confront him at halftime he says: ‘It was a mistake’.”

Mabasa should have been sent off for what looked like a potential red-card offence with a two-footed studs-up challenge on Mbatha in the first half, Da Gama said.

“I think that was a red card. It was a two-footed tackle and Mbatha had to get an injection at halftime‚ and he never recovered from that‚” the coach said.