The SA Football Association (Safa) review committee has ruled the opening goal by Samir Nurković in Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 Premiership win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday is legitimate.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane vehemently argued that Nurković was offside when he opened the scoring, but the review committee came out in defence of the decision by referee Victor Hlongwane and his assistants to allow the goal to stand.

“During the match‚ when Kaizer Chiefs’ Reeve Frosler played the ball into the opponents’ penalty area‚ both Chiefs’ Leonardo Castro and Nurković were not in an offside position. Sundowns’ Mosa Lebusa and Castro jumped to head the ball but both missed it‚” the review committee said in a statement.

“Castro neither played nor touched the ball from his teammate Frosler and this is evidenced by the fact that the ball never changed direction nor the trajectory. Nurković, who was not in an offside position when the ball was initially played by his teammate Frosler and that Castro, did not make contact with the ball‚ the assistant referee was correct in not flagging for offside‚ based on fact connected with Law 11 [offside].

“It then stands to reason that Nurković scored a legitimate goal. It would have been a different decision had his teammate Castro played or touched the ball‚ then the goal would have been disallowed in that instance‚” the committee concluded.

Over the past few weeks‚ Mosimane has relentlessly attacked match officials and suggested there is a bias towards league-leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

After the loss to Chiefs on Sunday‚ Mosimane continued to attack match officials by claiming they benefited Chiefs who host Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout‚ quarterfinal in Durban on Saturday.

“We have to look at them again next week. I want to see if officials will make a mistake against Pirates, let’s see. Something has to give now‚ I don’t know if Pirates supporters will allow it. You can’t win every day by referees’ mistakes‚ it must stop‚ it’s enough.

“We have seen it before, but now it’s worse. It’s OK when it happens once, but this is a series. Is this a football match or what?” he said on Sunday.

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has also criticised referees and suggested Chiefs got preferential treatment in their Telkom Knockout last-16 clash.

“The referee was terrible‚ he might as well have just put on a Kaizer Chiefs shirt‚” McCarthy told reporters last week.

Meanwhile‚ Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker has given Mosimane five days to respond to letters sent to him to either deny or admit the comments attributed to him in the media about referees.