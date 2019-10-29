Sport / Soccer

James Milner backs ‘confident’ Liverpool for Premier League glory

Midfielder believes winning the Champions League will help propel the team to glory

29 October 2019 - 14:50 Simon Jennings
James Milner of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between KRC Genk and Liverpool FC at Luminus Arena on October 23, 2019 in Genk, Belgium. Picture: ANDREW POWELL / LIVERPOOL FC via GETTY IMAGES
James Milner of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between KRC Genk and Liverpool FC at Luminus Arena on October 23, 2019 in Genk, Belgium. Picture: ANDREW POWELL / LIVERPOOL FC via GETTY IMAGES

London — Last season’s triumphant Champions League campaign has given Liverpool the confidence and belief they can win the Premier League this season, says midfielder James Milner.

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in June to win their first trophy under manager Jürgen Klopp and finished second in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester City.

Klopp’s team lead the league by six points this season after a strong start and Milner hopes the experience of winning Europe’s elite club competition will help in their pursuit of a first league title in 30 years.

“This season we have a team that can do it,” Milner told the Guardian newspaper. “I think there’s a calm around the club, both inside and outside, and people are confident we can get it done.

“Hopefully winning that first trophy, the European Cup, as a squad will give us the experience to win the league.”

Liverpool won the last of their 18 top-flight league titles in 1990 and Milner said the team is expecting another tight title race in which defending champions City push them every step of the way.

“City are so good they’re capable of winning every game,” the 33-year-old said. “The gap is not that big so we have to just keep pushing and not worry too much about the title.

“A couple of bad games can happen, and with the number of games we’re playing, there might be a couple of injuries. It could be a couple of poor performances and the lead’s gone. That’s why it’s so special to win the league.”

Liverpool host Arsenal in a fourth-round League Cup encounter on Wednesday before resuming their Premier League campaign at promoted Aston Villa on Saturday.

Reuters

United’s losses have hurt, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Coach dismisses increasingly critical comments from the media gallery
Sport
1 day ago

The Rodgers revival has Leicester dreaming again

New manager is breathing back the fire that got the club to the top three years ago
Sport
5 days ago

Spurs need to back up Red Star win in Premier League, says Harry Kane

Striker hopes Tottenham can keep it going in Sunday’s match against log-leaders Liverpool
Sport
6 days ago

Mbappe proves a point with his Champions League hat-trick

Exciting young French flier scores three in 21 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

No claps from Juergen Klopp for video referee after Manchester United draw

Sport

Liverpool’s winning streak ends with draw at United

Sport / Soccer

Reds head to Old Trafford with widest gulf in years

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.