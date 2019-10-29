Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki recalled Bidvest Wits left-back Sifiso Hlanti and utility attacker Aubrey Modiba to his 25-man squad for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan.

Bafana face Ghana away in Accra on November 14 and then host Sudan at Orlando Stadium on November 17.

Hlanti returns from injury, while SuperSport United’s Modiba comes in for injured Montpellier winger Keagan Dolly.

Given the compressed nature of the two matches and limited time for preparation between Bafana reporting for camp on November 10 and playing Ghana away four days later‚ Ntseki said they did some of their preparation work in September’s 2-1 Mandela Challenge win over Mali in Port Elizabeth.

“We have decided to keep 90% of the team that played against Mali‚” Ntseki said when he announced the squad in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

SA are drawn in Group C of the qualification programme for the 2021 Nations Cup in Cameroon.

São Tomé and Príncipe‚ who are ranked 190th in the world‚ are the minnows of the group. The top two teams will qualify for the tournament. Of the other teams in the group, Ghana are ranked 51st in the world, Sudan 128th and SA 72nd.

Bafana reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 Nations Cup in June and July under Ntseki’s predecessor, Stuart Baxter, after they shocked hosts Egypt in the last-16 round.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (OH Leuven‚ Belgium)‚ Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)‚ Ricardo Goss (Bidvest Wits).

Defenders: Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits)‚ Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Buhle Mkhwanazi (Bidvest Wits)‚ Sifiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits)‚ Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)‚ Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City).

Midfielders: Dean Furman (SuperSport United)‚ Thulani Serero (Al-Jazira‚ United Arab Emirates)‚ Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford‚ England)‚ Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC)‚ Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City)‚ Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)‚ Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp‚ France)‚ Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park)‚ Aubrey Modiba (SuperSport United).

Strikers: Percy Tau (Club Brugge)‚ Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City)‚ Lebohang Mothiba (Strasbourg‚ France)‚ Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United).