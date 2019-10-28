Middendorp vs Mosimane: Chiefs coach refuses to gloat

Relations between Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart, Pitso Mosimane, may have plunged to new depths at the weekend, but the German mentor refused to gloat after getting the better of his nemesis on Sunday.

Middendorp masterminded a 2-0 win over Sundowns to open a five-point gap at the top of the Premiership standings after a highly charged encounter at Loftus.

The Chiefs coach was humble in victory and instead appealed to Amakhosi fans to be patient with the team as there is still a long way to go in a season he expects to produce numerous twists and turns before the final day in May.

“If you start celebrating you will have a big problem towards the end of the season‚ it is too early for that‚” he said.

“After three games all of a sudden it may look totally different on the log standings [when] teams like Sundowns‚ Bidvest Wits‚ SuperSport United or whoever are still in the race.

“I also believe a team like Cape Town City will be in the race if they win three to four games in a row.”

Middendorp said the most important thing for him was that they got all three points and the result will boost confidence ahead of a tough fixture schedule of three matches in a week.

“There is nothing sweet about this win — at the moment the most important thing is three points and nothing about sweetness‚” he said.

“Next week we have three games in one week, on Saturday‚ Wednesday and Saturday.

“I am happy in terms of the impact of Dumisani Zuma who came on and dominated the middle‚ won one-versus-one situations and penetrated to prepare for the second goal.

“But everyone is contributing, and that is good.”

The Chiefs win was dominated by Samir Nurkovic’s opening goal that Mosimane insisted was offside.

But Middendorp said the referee indicated the goal stood and any issues around the competence of match officials should be addressed by the Premier Soccer League and the SA Football Association.

“Are we also talking about the situation where probably there was a hand and it could be a penalty for Chiefs?” he asked.

“What the hell are we doing? Let it go because today is my advantage and tomorrow is your advantage.”