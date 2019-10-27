Kaizer Chiefs bagged the three points at stake and the bragging rights after a deserved 2-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns at a sold-out Loftus in Pretoria on Sunday.

A goal in each half by striker Samir Nurkovic was enough to give Chiefs the best possible morale booster ahead of the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates in Durban next weekend.

The build-up to Sunday’s encounter was dominated by verbal assaults by Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane on his Chiefs counterpart Ernst Middendorp, but the Amakhosi mentor got the last laugh.

While the game itself sparkled in patches and did not live up to its high-profile billing‚ Chiefs will be happy after maintaining their lead at the Premiership summit with 22 points after nine matches. They now lead second-placed Sundowns‚ who have a game in hand‚ by five points.

Chiefs opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Nurkovic, who pounced on a pass from Reeve Frosler.

Sundowns reacted shortly after Chiefs opened the scoring with attacks of their own from Thapelo Morena‚ Gaston Sirino‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi and Ali Meza, but they could not find the opening.

As they continued to look for the equaliser‚ Sundowns launched another attack on the hour mark which was started by Tebogo Langerman and ended with Vilakazi’s shot on the edge of the box going over the crossbar.

Chiefs suffered a blow just after the half-hour when they lost defender Frosler to an injury. He was replaced by George Maluleka.

Deep in injury time of the first half‚ Vilakazi supplied the ball to an unmarked Andile Jali but he ballooned it off target.

At the beginning of the second half Mosimane introduced striker Mauricio Affonso to put pressure on the Chiefs central defensive partnership of Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso, but the move did not work.

Nurkovic completed his brace on 78 minutes when he pounced on a loose ball in the area after the Sundowns defence failed to clear the danger.

After Saturday’s Telkom Knockout clash in Durban‚ Chiefs and Pirates will meet again in the league a week later on November 9 for the second instalment of the Soweto derby in two successive weekends.

For Sundowns‚ they will also have to shift their focus to the Telkom Knockout when they visit Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Sunday before they return to action against Baroka FC in Polokwane on November 6.