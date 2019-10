Chiefs have four key players back for Telkom match

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he was advised by his medical team to rest four key players with niggling injuries in the two friendlies they played last weekend.

The decision means that striker Samir Nurkovic‚ left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya‚ right-back Reeve Frosler and midfielder George Maluleka will all be available for Saturday’s Telkom Knockout last-16 clash against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium‚ the coach said.

Middendorp was pleased to also have Lazarous Kambole (Zambia)‚ Happy Mashiane‚ Siyabonga Ngezana (both with the SA U-23s)‚ and Eric Mathoho (Bafana) back from international duty unscathed.

“We had a long chat on Friday late afternoon at FNB to see how advisable is it to bring George‚ Reeve‚ Samir and Ntiya-Ntiya?” Middendorp said at Chiefs’ Naturena headquarters on Wednesday.

“The medical department said it was a risk. They said if they can get another four‚ five days’ training‚ starting now‚ we can have an input in terms of loading.

“We decided not to use them in those matches and today they can go into full training sessions‚ meaning they will be available for selection on Saturday.”

Chiefs meet City for the second time this season. The premiership leaders fought back from a goal down at the break to a 2-1 victory against City in perhaps their most impressive win of the 2019-20 league season at Newlands on August 27.