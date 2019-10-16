Sport / Soccer

Chiefs have four key players back for Telkom match

Striker Nurkovic and three others are available for selection for last-16 game against Cape Town City

16 October 2019 - 16:00 Marc Strydom
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs during the team's media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village in Johannesburg on September 11, 2019 , Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs during the team's media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village in Johannesburg on September 11, 2019 , Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he was advised by his medical team to rest four key players with niggling injuries in the two friendlies they played last weekend.

The decision means that striker Samir Nurkovic‚ left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya‚ right-back Reeve Frosler and midfielder George Maluleka will all be available for Saturday’s Telkom Knockout last-16 clash against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium‚ the coach said.

Middendorp was pleased to also have Lazarous Kambole (Zambia)‚ Happy Mashiane‚ Siyabonga Ngezana (both with the SA U-23s)‚ and Eric Mathoho (Bafana) back from international duty unscathed.

“We had a long chat on Friday late afternoon at FNB to see how advisable is it to bring George‚ Reeve‚ Samir and Ntiya-Ntiya?” Middendorp said at Chiefs’ Naturena headquarters on Wednesday.

“The medical department said it was a risk. They said if they can get another four‚ five days’ training‚ starting now‚ we can have an input in terms of loading.

“We decided not to use them in those matches and today they can go into full training sessions‚ meaning they will be available for selection on Saturday.”

Chiefs meet City for the second time this season. The premiership leaders fought back from a goal down at the break to a 2-1 victory against City in perhaps their most impressive win of the 2019-20 league season at Newlands on August 27.

Clayton Daniels backs hungry SuperSport to add another trophy to showcase

United host defending champions Baroka in the last-16 stage of the Telkom Knock-out
Sport
1 hour ago

Middendorp sees confidence growing at Kaizer Chiefs

Coach downplays Sundowns win as he focuses on facing Cape Town City in the Telkom Knockout last 16 on Saturday
Sport
1 day ago

Mosimane backs Rantie and Affonso to bolster Sundowns attack

Coach says he had no choice but to throw former Cape Town City player in at the deep end after period of inactivity
Sport
1 day ago

So far so good for Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp

Team leads the Premiership and beat Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday to secure the Shell Helix Ultra Cup
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki switches focus to Afcon qualifiers

Sport / Soccer

Furman and Zwane on target to give new Bafana coach a winning start

Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs get tough draw in the Cape in Telkom opener

Sport / Soccer

Middendorp blames himself as Khune faces two more months on sidelines

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.