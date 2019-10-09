Kaizer Chiefs are pitted against Cape Town City away in the opening round of the Telkom Knockout after the draw was made in Randburg on Wednesday.

Chiefs‚ who finished ninth in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in 2018-19‚ were in the unseeded pot of the draw. City‚ who were placed fourth‚ were seeded among teams who finished in the top-eight of the league.

Amakhosi and City face what looks like the toughest last-16 fixture.

Two of the other big names in the PSL managed to avoid each other. Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn at home against AmaZulu, while Orlando Pirates will meet Stellenbosch FC in Johannesburg‚ most likely at their Orlando Stadium home ground.

The final dates and venues for matches in the opening round will be announced by the PSL later.

Defending champions Baroka FC, who beat Pirates on penalties in the 2018 final, have a tough opening draw against in-form SuperSport United.

SuperSport already have a trophy this season having been crowned MTN8 champions with a 1-0 cup final win against Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Telkom Knockout last-16 draw: Chippa United v Bloemfontein Celtic; Lamontville Golden Arrows v Polokwane City; Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch FC; SuperSport United v Baroka FC; Highlands Park v Black Leopards; Maritzburg United v Bidvest Wits; Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs; Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu