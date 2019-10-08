Sport / Soccer

Tau arrives with injury as Mothiba also pulls out of Bafana training

Furman and Williams also miss workout after picking up knocks in MTN8 final as injury woes mount for new coach Ntseki

08 October 2019 - 15:34 Marc Strydom
Percy Tau of Club Brugge reacts during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu on October 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Picture: GONZALO ARROYO / GETTY IMAGES
Percy Tau of Club Brugge reacts during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu on October 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Picture: GONZALO ARROYO / GETTY IMAGES

Percy Tau arrived in the Bafana Bafana camp for Sunday’s friendly against Mali in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning fresh from his recent Uefa Champions League heroics‚ but would have an injury assessed by team doctor Thulani Ngwenya.

Club Brugge star Tau and Brentford FC midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo were the last of the foreign-based contingent to arrive for the match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Both sat out Tuesday morning’s final training session in Johannesburg before SA’s departure for the Eastern Cape, having arrived at the team hotel just after the squad took the bus to their practice at FNB Stadium.

Tau had to be substituted in the 41st minute after being caught in a rough challenge in Brugge’s 4-0 win against Gent on Sunday.

The injury woes for new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki in his first match in charge keep mounting.

Strasbourg striker Lebo Mothiba sat out Tuesday’s training too‚ for a reason as yet undisclosed by the Bafana team management.

Midfielder Dean Furman and Ronwen Williams also missed training after picking  up knocks in their 1-0 MTN8 final win for SuperSport United against Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

Amiens SC midfielder Bongani Zungu is also being assessed by  Ngwenya.

SA Football Association (Safa) media officer Matlhomola Morake confirmed Tau and Mokotjo’s arrival.

“Because they had just arrived the coach decided they must just stay there [at the team hotel] and then we would all travel together to the airport [for Bafana’s departure to PE]‚” Morake said.

“Zungu is with the doctor‚ who is looking at him, and the doctor really wants to make a decision by the end of today on whether he stays or goes.”

Tau had a sparkling performance‚ including the assist for the early opener‚ as Brugge took a 2-0 lead into the break against Real Madrid in the Champions League at the Bernabeu last Tuesday‚ the Spanish giants having to fight back for a 2-2 draw.

Of those who returned to training on Tuesday, there were still some injury worries about Mamelodi Sundowns winger Themba Zwane and Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Mulomowandau Mathoho. 

Right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen had already withdrawn from the squad earlier due to injuries.

