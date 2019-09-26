Baccus had his eye set on Doctor Khumalo's No 15 jersey

New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus had his eye set on donning the No 15 jersey when he joined the club in July and was disappointed when he discovered the shirt was retired in honour of club legend Theophilus Doctor “16V” Khumalo.

The No 15 jersey was made famous by Chiefs legend Jan “Malombo” Lichaba in the eighties before he handed it to Khumalo.

The skillful Khumalo wore the shirt with distinction until it was retired by the club when he stopped playing.

Baccus said he has played in the No 15 shirt his whole life and wanted to continue the trend when he joined Chiefs.

“I have heard a lot about Doctor Khumalo and he is a true legend of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana‚” Baccus said.

“When they told me that the number had been retired‚ I was a bit disappointed.

“But what can you do?” Baccus said at Naturena on Thursday as they prepared for this weekend’s clash against Baroka FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The 28-year-old Baccus was born in Durban but his family emigrated to Australia‚ where he grew up and later played in the A-League.

He said it was his mother who found out that he would not be able to don the No 15 shirt.

“I specifically wanted the No 15 jersey when I arrived at the club because I have used it my whole life‚” he said.

“My mother is the one who did the research on the number and she told me that Doctor used to wear the No 15 jersey‚ but it has been retired.

“He is an absolute legend and he has done well for South African football and I am happy for the guy.

“I have not been in contact with him yet for a chat, but if he wants to bring back the jersey that would be good and I will definitely take it‚” he joked.