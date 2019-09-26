Sport / Soccer

Abubakar Mobara can't face former club Orlando Pirates

Utility player has his ankle in a moonboot

26 September 2019 - 16:28 Mark Gleeson
Abbubaker Mobara of Cape Town City and Michael Gumede of Golden Arrows during an Absa Premiership match. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Abbubaker Mobara will not face former club Orlando Pirates this weekend after his ankle was put in a moonboot and he was ordered by doctors to take two months’ rest in a blow to Cape Town City’s plans.

City travel north to meet Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday with Mobara’s return to face his old teammates eagerly anticipated.

But the utility player‚ who Pirates released at the end of last season‚ was stretchered off on Sunday in the 1-1 draw with Lamontville Golden Arrows and has been diagnosed with a serious ankle injury.

Scans were done this week and the player is wearing a moonboot to protect the ankle.

The 25-year-old will return to the doctors next week after the swelling has subsided, and City officials are hopeful his time out might be shorter than originally forecast.

It means that Roland Putsche‚ who has not played since February‚ will likely be brought back into the starting line-up earlier than planned to fill Mobara’s place in central midfield.

Meanwhile‚ another new City signing‚ striker Tashreeq Morris, underwent knee surgery on Wednesday after hurting himself in training and is also out for a lengthy period.

