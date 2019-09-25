It is early days but Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela is convinced that they are strong enough to win the league title under coach Ernst Middendorp this season.

Amakhosi‚ who last won the league in the 2014/2015 season under Stuart Baxter‚ have started the campaign positively and are top of the log on goal difference with 13 points from six matches.

Mahlasela believes Middendorp’s philosophy and meticulous planning will get them over the finish line in May 2020.

“I believe we can go all the way and win the league this season because of the philosophy of the coach and the things that we are doing at training‚” he said.

“The coach is forever motivating us‚ showing us the bigger picture, and we know that Chiefs haven’t won any silverware for a number of years‚ but that has to change.

“That is why we have started the season on a high note‚ we know we have to start delivering.

“We had a good preseason‚ we brought in good players and the philosophy of the coach suits the players that we have.”

Amakhosi have won four games‚ drawn one and suffered a lone defeat in the six matches since the start of the season in August.

Mahlasela‚ who has recovered from a torn meniscus injury that kept him out of action in the closing stages of last season‚ said being on top of the pile shows they are doing something right.

“We are winning matches because we are playing good football and we are prepared‚” he said.

The midfielder said the return to action of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune‚ who has been out with an injury since December 2018‚ is a boost.

“At Chiefs‚ each and every player is important and capable of making things to happen‚” he said.

“Everyone knows their job and the fact that they must deliver at the end of the day. We will push each other to win something this season.”