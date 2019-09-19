Big test for Lampard’s youngsters as Liverpool visit Chelsea

London — Frank Lampard’s young Chelsea side face a test of their progress when they face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

Last week’s impressive 5-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers showed Chelsea’s potential with striker Tammy Abraham grabbing a hat-trick and two other academy products in Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori also on target.

But it has been a mixed start to the season for Lampard’s side and they have been particularly patchy at home — giving up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with promoted Sheffield United and losing 1-0 in the Champions League to Spanish club Valencia.

Liverpool also tasted defeat in Europe with a 2-0 loss to Napoli in Italy, but Juergen Klopp’s men lead the Premier League with five wins from five. The match is Chelsea’s biggest test since their opening day 4-0 loss at Manchester United, and Abraham believes they will be fired up.

“Sunday is a test of character. We can take our anger out against Liverpool after the European disappointment,” he said. “It’s a huge game and both teams will be going to win. We’ll look forward to putting it [the Valencia loss] right,” Abraham said.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who made a rare error for Napoli’s second goal, brushed off the notion that the loss was a wake-up call for the European champions.

“It shouldn’t be a wake-up call. We have been outstanding since the start of the season and so there is no reason to panic,” he said.

Liverpool were held to a draw at Stamford Bridge last season, needing a late equaliser from Daniel Sturridge to take a point. The previous season Chelsea won 1-0 with a goal from Olivier Giroud.