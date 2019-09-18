Sport / Soccer

Inter’s Antonio Conte denies he’s ‘just a domestic’ coach

18 September 2019 - 17:09 Brian Homewood
Inter Milan's Italian head coach Antonio Conte gives instructions during the Uefa Champions League Group F football match Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague on September 17, 2019 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Picture: AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO
Milan — Inter Milan’s false start in the Champions League with a home draw against Slavia Prague has only strengthened the idea that coach Antonio Conte is good in Serie A but less so in Europe, which the Italian had dismissed as a cliche before the match.

After winning their first three domestic league matches under Conte, Inter might have expected to cruise past the Czech champions, whose close-season transfer spending of around €8m was about one-eighth of what the Italian side spent on forward Romelu Lukaku alone.

Instead, Inter — eliminated in the Champions League group stage last season — needed a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1, dropping two points they could ill afford to lose in a group that includes Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

Conte then offered the curious explanation that, basically, Inter’s opponents played the wrong kind of football.

“This is not the kind of football we train for,” he said. “I’m the one to blame because I didn’t make the right choices before the game and I didn’t correctly understand the type of match I was going to play.

“Slavia Prague certainly played the European way, attacking and playing with high intensity and pressing. In other matches, we have played teams who have waited in their half of the pitch, but Slavia attacked us and we should have found different solutions.”

Conte made his name by winning three successive Serie A titles with Juventus, but his two European campaigns with the Turin side ended in a quarterfinal and group-stage elimination.

It was a similar story at Chelsea where he won the Premier League in his first season but saw his side knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

On the eve of Tuesday’s match, Conte was asked about his reputation of being a domestic, rather than European, coach.

“People live by cliches,” he said. “As soon as someone says something on the television, everyone else starts copying it.”

Conte noted that every time he was in the Champions League it was with a team still being put together, a claim he could also make about the current Inter side on which over €150m in transfers was spent in the summer window alone.

Reuters

Napoli dampen Liverpool’s Champions League opener

Title holders suffer defeat against Italian rivals after controversial penalty late in the game
Sport
1 hour ago

Romelu Lukaku sends Inter top after racist abuse at Cagliari

Yet another outbreak of racism in Italian football
Sport
2 weeks ago

Five things to watch for in the new Serie A season

Focus will be on Inter and AC Milan, while racism is likely to rear its ugly head
Sport
4 weeks ago

Getting batting order right key for England in Steve Smith absence

Injury to Australia's leading batsman may boost England, but they have problems of their own
Sport
4 weeks ago

