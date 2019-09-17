Penalties see Highlands into their first cup final

After 180 minutes without a goal, substitute Mokete Mogaila slotted the decisive kick in the lottery of the penalty shootout and Highlands Park were into their first cup final in the PSL era with a 4-3 spotkicks MTN8 semifinal win against Polokwane City.

The first leg ended 0-0 as something of a sleep-fest. The second leg at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night saw the same score after 90 minutes, though it was more testy, while still watchable and fairly engrossing, than poor.

Two teams seeking the history and prestige of a first cup final were both unwilling to go on a charge of the Light Brigade.

The match went straight to penalties, where three Polokwane players choked, and one less from Highlands.

It was an eventful first half, which simmered without catching fire.

At times challenges made a thumping sound that ricocheted across the concrete stands of Makhulong Stadium.

For the first 22 minutes nothing happened. Then a tight encounter opened a little.

Polokwane right winger Walter Musona brought the ball down and struck a volley from a tight angle that forced Thela Ngobeni to dive for a stop.

Almost from the counterattack, at the other end, Peter Shalulile found space on the right and struck the crossbar

for Highlands.