AmaZulu axe coach Johnson

Club says focus will be on 'getting back on track'

16 September 2019 - 17:52 Mark Gleeson and Nick Said
Cavin Johnson of Amazulu FC during the Absa PCavin Johnson remiership match between Golden Arrows and AmaZulu FC at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY / GALLO IMAGES

Cavin Johnson became the second coaching casualty of Monday after he was sacked by AmaZulu following a winless start to the Premier Soccer League season.

Usuthu general manager Lunga Sokhela said the club had decided to release the veteran coach with immediate effect.

“The next focus for the club will be towards getting back on track since results have eluded us so far this season‚” Sokhela said.

AmaZulu have two draws and three defeats from their first five Premiership matches and are bottom of the log.

Johnson spoke earlier about his frustration at the team not getting the rewards their play deserved.

“As a coach you have to be frustrated because when you look at the way we’ve played and the way we’ve conceded goals‚ then there is the frustration‚” he said.

“Every team wants to have three points in every game‚ whether they are a tavern team or a PSL team.”

He also expressed his belief that he would be able to turn things around for the team.

“It has to turn sometime‚ but whether it turns now or in two games' time‚ I don’t know.”

