Lorch shuns French offers to help Bucs win games

Orlando Pirates’ attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch says he received several offers during the recent transfer window but turned them down.

A couple of clubs in France were reportedly keen on Lorch’s services before the close of the transfer window in August.

“I had offers from overseas‚” said the Bucs player. “The offers were not good for both the team and me. I have a contract with Pirates and so I have to focus and do my best.

“I feel I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I just have to play my normal football and help the team win games.”

Lorch’s stock rose after he scored the winning goal for Bafana Bafana against Egypt in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in July.

The 26-year-old player also won the premiership player of the season and players’ player of the season gongs at the PSL awards in May as reward for the stellar performances for Bucs last season.

Winning games has been in short supply for Pirates since the start of the season in August, being eliminated from the Caf Champions League in the preliminary stage and losing in the first round of the MTN8.

Their performances in the league have been no great shakes either as they have managed just one win since the start of the campaign. They have two draws and a defeat to show for their efforts ahead of the home fixture against Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.