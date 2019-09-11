Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena quits Twitter
He says he had to block all distractions that could interfere with his work
Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena has decided to quit Twitter for the sake of his sanity and peace.
The 34-year-old Mokwena often used the social networking site to share his views on a variety of topical issues but after his elevation to the head coaching seat following the sudden resignation of Milutin Sredojevic in August‚ he has decided to withdraw from that space.
“I think it’s more spiritual than anything‚” Mokwena said at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday. “It was not about trying to evade the criticism.
In a bid to ensure that he remains fully focused on his job at Pirates‚ Mokwena said he had to block all the distractions that could interfere with his work.
“So for me I tried to block out the noise and tried to focus on the task at hand. It’s not necessarily about avoiding criticism‚” said Mokwena‚ who has struggled to guide the Bucs ship to calmer waters after Sredojevic’s departure. Criticism will always be there even if we win games.
“You’ve got to accept it when you work in an environment such as Orlando Pirates."
Pirates host Chippa United at Orlando Stadium in their fifth league match of the season on Saturday and, after getting enough rest during the Fifa international break‚ the Bucs will be expected to register their first win in all competitions under Mokwena’s stewardship.
Bucs were knocked out of the Caf Champions League by Zambian upstarts Green Eagles in August before Highlands Park also dumped them out of the MTN8.