Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena has decided to quit Twitter for the sake of his sanity and peace.

The 34-year-old Mokwena often used the social networking site to share his views on a variety of topical issues but after his elevation to the head coaching seat following the sudden resignation of Milutin Sredojevic in August‚ he has decided to withdraw from that space.

“I think it’s more spiritual than anything‚” Mokwena said at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday. “It was not about trying to evade the criticism.