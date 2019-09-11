Sport / Soccer

Kambole raring to break his goal drought at Chiefs

Ace goalscorer hasn’t hit the net since his signing and wants to satisfy fans he is up to the job

11 September 2019 - 17:13 Tiisetso Malepa
Lazarous Kambole of Kaizer Chiefs during the Kaizer Chiefs kit launch at Kaizer Chiefs Village on July 23 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: SYDNEY SESHEBEDI / GALLO IMAGES
Lazarous Kambole of Kaizer Chiefs during the Kaizer Chiefs kit launch at Kaizer Chiefs Village on July 23 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: SYDNEY SESHEBEDI / GALLO IMAGES

Zambian goal ace Lazarous Kambole maintains that the weight of expectation is not getting to him as he seeks his first goal in a Kaizer Chiefs jersey.

Kambole‚ the reigning Zambia player of the year who arrived from Zesco United at the beginning of the season as Chiefs’ high profile signing after scoring goals for fun in his home country‚ has fired blanks in all four matches for the Glamour Boys since the start of the season in August.

It might be early days yet but the goal drought has thrust the 25-year-old striker under increased scrutiny from ever-demanding Chiefs fans who expect him to find the back of the net regularly if AmaKhosi are to halt a four-year trophy drought.

To be fair‚ Kambole has managed to get himself into good positions in his quest to break his duck, but the ball has not rolled kindly for him and he has missed clear-cut chances that looked easy to convert.

“Football is like that‚” said Kambole when asked about his four-game goal drought at the club’s training base in Naturena on Wednesday as they geared up for the visit of Polokwane City for a Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

“Of course scoring is one of my attributes‚ so I’m actually working on that, but I am not frustrated.

“The pressure is making me push harder at training.”

Kambole admitted the expectations around him are warranted‚ given his goalscoring history.

He said he was chomping at the bit to score his first goal in the black and gold of Chiefs.

“It’s very important [for me to score my first goal] because I just want to give the supporters something to smile about‚” he said.

Chiefs are top of the standings after four matches with 10 points and are yet to be defeated, with three wins and a draw.

“We are on the right track‚ we are doing well. But this is the right time to be humble and continue working hard in training. And I hope and I know that this season we will win silverware‚” declared the Zambian.

“The pressure is there for us to win the title this year because we have not won anything for the past four years.”

Chiefs will look to maintain their top spot when league action resumes on Saturday following a two-week Fifa international break.

Coach Ernst Middendorp’s side will welcome a Polokwane side high on confidence having conceded just one goal in their four league matches. Polokwane City are placed fifth on the log, three points behind Chiefs after two wins‚ a draw and a defeat.

Kambole said it is important for Chiefs to lead the charge for the title chase and own the top spot for the better part of the season if they are to win the Premiership.

“It’s better to be on top of the log than to be in the chasing pack because then we won’t have to depend on the results of other teams," he said.

“So keep on winning, then we will be assured that the league title is ours.”

Cote d’Or no pushover, Ngcongca warns Sundowns

Defender advises teammates to take Seychelles match seriously so they can manage subsequent fixtures
Sport
4 hours ago

SA secure spot at 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations

Coach David Notoane’s team is closer to a spot at the Tokyo Olympics
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns gamble on Tokelo Rantie

Former Bafana Bafana and Bournemouth striker who was released by Cape Town City in 2018 has been training with the Brazilians since July
Sport
1 day ago

New crop of talented teens shining in Europe, says Phiri

Guingamp midfielder says it is a positive sign that young players are going abroad
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sundowns head for paradise

Sport / Soccer

Mosimane on George Lebese: ‘We gave him a chance‚ let’s be honest’

Sport / Soccer

Sredojevic takes less than a month to win a trophy at Zamalek

Sport / Soccer

Bafana coach Ntseki expects Madagascar to give his charges a test

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.