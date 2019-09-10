Sport / Soccer

SA secure spot at 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations

Draw against Zimbabwe sees coach David Notoane’s side reach the continental showpiece

10 September 2019 - 17:39 Nick Said
David Notoane. Picture: VELI NHLAPO / SOWETAN
SA have secured their spot at the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations and taken a step closer to qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The result sees coach David Notoane’s side reach the continental showpiece following a 5-0 aggregate win having thumped Zimbabwe in the first leg to all but secure their passage.

They will now take part in the November 8–22 finals in Egypt‚ where a top-three place would see SA secure a return to the Olympics following their 2016 showing in Brazil.

But Notoane will already be sweating over the composition of his squad, with the Fifa international window from November 11-19 covering most‚ but not all‚ of the African competition.

Notoane made five changes for the second leg‚ bringing in Latvia-based defender Kabelo Seriba‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ overseas-based wingers Khanya Leshabela and Gift Links‚ and forward Jemondre Dickens.

It took until the 20th minute for the first real opening for SA as Links unleashed a long-range shot that was well-saved by the home keeper.

Juan Mutudza flashed a free-kick over the bar for Zimbabwe and then forced an excellent stop from Mondli Mpoto in the SA goal as he came close to the opener from a header.

Both goalkeepers were underworked in the second period – Mpoto did well to block a shot from Zimbabwe striker Prince Dube‚ once on the books of SuperSport United.

Home forward Romario Matova also headed over when well-placed‚ but neither side could find a goal in the closing stages‚ with SA happy to take the draw.

