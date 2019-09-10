Sport / Soccer

Pitso Mosimane mulls over selection for Sundowns' Champions League tie

10 September 2019 - 17:38 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is mulling over his final team selection for his side’s away Caf Champions League first leg‚ second round tie against little-known Seychelles side Cote d’Or on Saturday.

The Brazilians travel to the exotic Indian Ocean Island on Wednesday hoping to avoid slipping on a banana skin and putting their chances of progressing to the group stages in jeopardy.

The hugely experienced Mosimane admitted that he is yet to decide on whether to field his full-strength squad or give a chance to players who have not been playing regularly in recent weeks.

“It’s the chicken and egg story because if you play those who have not been playing and they don’t do well then it backfires spectacularly‚” said Mosimane.

“It will appear as if you underestimated the opponent.

“But if it works out‚ it gives you space. The situation has its own positives and negatives."

Mosimane will be guided by the experience of the 2015 campaign where Sundowns arrived in Seychelles to play St Michel and the part-timers rose to the occasion by holding their more illustrious counterparts to a 1-1 draw.

“On paper is looks easy, but the last time we were there in 2015 we drew 1-1 with St Michel and we had to come from behind‚” said Mosimane.

“I remember Khama Billiat saved us with a goal in around the 80th minute to equalise and we were in a lot of stress.

“Fortunately‚ we managed to sort things out in the return leg here in SA‚” he said.

“I don’t have fringe players‚ I have players who have not been playing and not been given a chance. I don’t like the term fringe players.”

If he decides to go with players who have not featured regularly recently‚ Mosimane will have Kennedy Mweene‚ Lyle Lakay‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Andile Jali‚ Tiyani Mabunda‚ Oupa Manyisa and Sammy Seabi.

In attack‚ Mosimane still has enough ammunition in his arsenal with players such as Phakamani Mahlambi‚ Emiliano Tade and Ali Meza, all looking to nail down starting places.

Sredojevic takes less than a month to win a trophy at Zamalek

Pressure is off after the former Pirates coach after his side wins Egyptian Cup
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns head for paradise

Bafana players with Downs will recall that winning against Seychelles opposition is not assured
Sport
1 day ago

You don’t become a bad team overnight‚ says Pirates coach Mokwena

Bucs are 'fortunate that their slump has come early in the season'
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Salah a gentle killer, says former boss Vogel

Sport / Soccer

Percy Tau back for Brugge in Champions League showdown

Sport / Soccer

Andile Jali gives Sundowns coach plenty to think about

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.