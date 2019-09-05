Sport / Soccer

Madagascar pull out of Bafana match

Islanders withdraw from friendly after Zambia pulled out citing safety concerns after the xenophobic attacks in Gauteng

05 September 2019 - 18:42 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS

Bafana Bafana’s hastily organised international friendly against Madagascar has been called off.

The SA Football Association (Safa) did not immediately give reasons for the Indian Ocean islanders’ decision to withdraw from the match on Thursday.

Original opponents Zambia pulled out earlier in the week citing safety concerns after the xenophobic attacks in Gauteng.

This means new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki will have to wait a little longer for his first match in charge of the senior national team.

“Safa regrets to inform the public that the match between Bafana Bafana and Madagascar scheduled for this coming Saturday [September 7] has been called off after the visitors [Madagascar] decided to withdraw from the encounter‚” said Safa.

