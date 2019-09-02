Sport / Soccer

Romelu Lukaku sends Inter top after racist abuse at Cagliari

Yet another outbreak of racism in Italian football

02 September 2019 - 14:40 Agency Staff
Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and US Lecce at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on August 26 2019 in Milan, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ALESSANDRO SABATTINI
Milan — Italian football was involved in another racism storm on Sunday as Romelu Lukaku was targeted with monkey chants before putting Inter Milan top of Serie A with the winning penalty in their 2-1 triumph at Cagliari.

Lukaku — a €65m summer signing from Manchester United — was preparing to take the spot-kick in the 71st minute in Sardinia when the racist chants came from the crowd that continued for several seconds.

The 26-year-old Belgian international angrily looked towards the stands before confidently converting his second goal in as many games, which came after Lautaro Martinez’s 28th-minute opener for Antonio Conte’s side and Joao Pedro’s leveller for the hosts four minutes after the break.

Lukaku was quickly surrounded by his teammates as Inter won their second from two league matches to sit ahead of champions Juventus, who also are on maximum points following their thrilling 4-3 win over Napoli on Saturday.

Racist chanting has dogged Italian stadiums in recent years, with Italy striker Moise Kean also the victim of similar abuse — alongside teammate Blaise Matuidi — at Cagliari after he scored a goal there for his former team Juventus last April.

Kalidou Koulibaly was showered with monkey chants last season by Lukaku’s new fans at the San Siro, while several other black players have been targeted.

Meanwhile, Torino are right alongside Inter and local rivals Juve after shocking Atalanta 3-2, while Lazio missed the chance to keep the pace with that trio after drawing an eventful Rome derby 1-1.

Aleksandar Kolarov put Roma ahead in the 17th minute against the run of play with a well-taken penalty, but Luis Alberto grabbed the equaliser just before the hour mark to leave Paulo Fonseca without a win as new Roma boss.

Lazio missed several chances to seal a second win from their two opening games, hitting the woodwork four times with Roma rattling the frame of the goal twice. The hosts’ biggest regret was Manuel Lazzari’s 92nd-minute strike being ruled out for offside.

AFP

Sport
6 days ago

Sport
1 week ago

