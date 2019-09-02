Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has brought in former national boss Trott Moloto as a technical adviser and Kaizer Chiefs development coach Arthur Zwane as an assistant.

Ntseki stressed that Moloto‚ who was seconded from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and Zwane have been brought in temporarily for Saturday’s friendly against Zambia in Lusaka.

Ntseki, who had been predecessor Stuart Baxter’s assistant, had initially been appointed in a caretaker capacity as Bafana coach. Baxter resigned on August 2.

On Saturday‚ the SA Football Association’s (Safa’s) technical committee put forward the 50-year-old national under-17 coach as their lone recommendation to replace Baxter. The national executive committee later endorsed that proposal.

“The technical committee is a very difficult one because we should remember that I was appointed interim coach on August 3‚” Ntseki said when presented to the media at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosebank at the start of his first camp in Johannesburg as head coach this week.

“And it was this Saturday where I got the call to say you are the official head coach of Bafana Bafana. So whatever we are working on was based on that interim position.”

Moloto has worked for Sundowns since the mid-2000s in various roles‚ including coach and technical director.

The 63-year-old former Moroka Swallows defender coached Bafana from 1998 to 2000 and was in charge of Bush Bucks in the 1990s.

Zwane, 45, played for Jomo Cosmos in the 1990s as well as for Chiefs and Bafana and has been a development coach at Amakhosi.

Ntseki seems likely to push for permanent posts for his two assistants after the Zambia friendly, though both have been hired on an interim basis for now.

“We have brought in knowledgeable people who I feel would help to carry Bafana Bafana to the next level‚” the new coach said.

“I don’t believe it’s all about me‚ I believe it’s all about a collective. That is why I have also started engaging the PSL [Premier Soccer League] coaches. I felt we need to have a scouting team and then a selection team.

“So I have asked Sundowns to release coach Trott Moloto‚ who will be coming in as a technical adviser and coming in as a mentor because of his vast experience in the national teams‚ and because I have got a very good relationship with him.

“He is coming in to be a voice of reason in the side — somebody we can consult with, somebody who can share [ideas] so we can manage our players better. Coach Arthur Zwane has been around for years and I’ve worked with him since I started at Safa.”

Andre Arendse remains as goalkeeper coach and Sundowns’ conditioning guru, Kabelo “KB” Rangoaga, returns as fitness trainer to replace Joshua Smith, who Ntseki said has “commitments with AmaZulu”.

Bafana are training this week in Germiston and depart for Zambia on Thursday.