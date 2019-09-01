Sport / Soccer

soccer

Electric Everton edge Wolves in five-goal thriller

Visitors suffer first defeat of the season

01 September 2019 - 18:28 Philip O’Connor
Everton's Richarlison celebrates scoring their first goal at Goodison Park, Liverpool, the UK, September 1 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Liverpool — Richarlison scored twice and Alex Iwobi netted his first league goal to hand Everton a thrilling 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in an electrifying Premier League encounter at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Wolves gave the home side the opening goal in the fifth minute, a defensive mix-up between defender Conor Coady and goalkeeper Rui Patricio presenting the ball to Richarlison, who thumped a bouncing shot into the net.

Everton were equally generous four minutes later as Adama Traore sent a low ball into the box and defender Seamus Coleman stopped it in front of goal, teeing it up for Romain Saiss to poke home the equaliser.

Iwobi put his side ahead again three minutes later, rising to send Gylfi Sigursson’s header flying past Patricio.

Having successfully qualified for the group stages of the Europa League on Thursday by completing a 5-3 aggregate win over Torino, Wolves looked to be running out of steam in the second half until Raul Jimenez stooped to head home a flick-on from a long throw to put them level again.

Richarlison secured all three points for the home side in the 80th minute, outjumping Willy Boly to give his side the lead for the third time.

Boly was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card as Everton hung on to win.

Reuters

