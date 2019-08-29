Mamelodi Sundowns might have looked unhurried and in control as they kept up their unbeaten start to the new league season with an away win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday‚ but coach Pitso Mosimane is concerned about the form of some key players.

“This game took a little more than we thought out of us‚” he said after the 2-1 victory at the Molemela Stadium in the Free State capital. “It was not an easy one and physically it has left us drained.”

That could mean more selection concerns for Mosimane as he balances rest and preparation ahead of Sunday’s MTN8 semi-final against Pretoria neighbours SuperSport United.

“KK [Hlompho Kekana] took a knock and struggled to finish. “Villa [Sibusiso Vilakazi] looked a bit flat and Themba Zwane was laboured at times. He has had a lot of football and we have to be careful not to overload him‚” the Sundowns boss said.

He also singled out Lebogang Maboe and Tebogo Langerman as players who were feeling the effects of seven matches in less than a month‚ plus travelling to places such as Congo‚ Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein in August.

“Maboe has been fighting for a goal but hasn’t got a reward lately, and Langerman has got through a lot of work‚” he said.

Mosimane‚ who has never looked to make too many changes from game to game even though his squad size is the envy of all other Premier Soccer League coaches‚ admits there must be more “sharing of the load”.

“The cake is too big and it’s a big season for us‚ fighting across many different fronts‚” he said. “I’m happy now we’ve put the Celtic game behind us. It’s one of those you are happy to tick off because it’s always difficult. But we showed our experience and some of our players had unbelievably good games.

“I felt it was like a Champions League match where we had to defend well and attack well. It was a highly tactical game‚” Mosimane said.