Middendorp not amused after Chiefs fans call for Khune to replace Akpeyi in goal

Some supporters want SA's No 1 goalkeeper to replace Nigerian

29 August 2019 - 15:57 Mark Gleeson
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp prior the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Newlands Stadium on August 27, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN / GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp prefixed his comment with “I love all the supporters” but then made it clear he was not amused after some fans heckled goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and called for Itumeleng Khune to take his place during Tuesday’s 2-1 away win over Cape Town City at Newlands.

A section of the crowd started to chant Khune’s name after Akpeyi conceded a goal after just three minutes into the highly entertaining league encounter. The fans tried to persuade the German coach to take off Akpeyi and bring on the Bafana Bafana custodian in his place.

“I’m too old to close my ears and what I heard from a certain group, I didn’t think that’s the right support‚” said Middendorp.

It was only the second game back on the bench for injury-hampered Khune‚ who has been out since the end of 2018 after a shoulder injury and surgery.

He was on the reserve list against SuperSport United last Saturday for the first time in nine months but always unlikely to start against City on Tuesday.

Akpeyi has put his hand up in recent weeks and saved a penalty from Bradley Grobler in stoppage time to save Chiefs from defeat against United.

“Khune made his first step. We know that he’s the clear No 1 but I also see a lot of positives from the other goalkeepers.

“I’m personally very happy about the competition‚ basically having the SA No 1 and the Nigeria No 1 in the same squad‚” added Middendorp.

Training over the next fortnight could sway Middendorp’s decision on who will be in goal when top-of-the-table Chiefs return to action against Polokwane City at Soccer City on September 14.

