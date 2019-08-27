Sport / Soccer

Andile Jali gives Sundowns coach plenty to think about

Pitso Mosimane has a selection headache ahead of Premiership clash against Bloemfontein Celtic

27 August 2019 - 17:25 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Cape Town City FC head coach Benni McCarthy share some light moment with Andile Jali and Oupa Manyisa of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU / GALLO IMAGES
Andile Jali has given his coach, Pitso Mosimane, a good selection headache ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Premiership clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mosimane handed Jali a rare start in their Champions League preliminary stage win over Otoho d’Oyo at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday and the former Bafana Bafana midfielder responded with a solid performance.

This has left the Sundowns coach with a selection poser in midfield in the match against Celtic as his captain, Hlompho Kekana, is available after he missed the Caf outing against Otoho d’Oyo due suspension.

“It is a good problem to have‚” said Mosimane, while agreeing that Jali had a good game against d’Otoho. “I needed him more on the ball — I kept telling him that he needs more touches and he needs to play more.

“Rivaldo Coetzee kept the position right‚ passed well and showed that he is at a good level.

“He [Jali] needs to take this performance as a motivation going forward because competition is really tough.

“Everybody who is playing in that midfield is playing well. We kept Tiyani Mabunda out‚ not because he is not playing well but because I believe that Andile deserved a run.

“I also owe Oupa [Manyisa] a run because he is the one who hasn’t got game time and he must get a chance to play.

“I still have Sammy Seabi‚ who played one of his good games against Chippa United; I have Motjeka Madisha‚ who also played very well against Chippa, and Lyle Lakay also played well last week.

“I told the players that the cake is too big and they must share the load because the season is a long one.”

Looking ahead to the Celtic encounter‚ where they will be looking to get back to winning ways after two successive 1-1 draws in the league, against Chippa United and Cape Town City‚ Mosimane is expecting a tough game.

“This league has become different because anyone can beat anyone‚” he said.

“You can’t go and say that you are going to win in Bloemfontein, it is not easy out there. Highlands Park beat Orlando Pirates, but they went to Thohoyandou and the score was different. Chippa got a point from us but they went to Arrows and it was a different story.

“The football is unbelievable, but it’s the way it is. I am just happy that we won against SuperSport United and they are out of the way.”

