Sport / Soccer

Serero joins UAE side Al Jazira on a two-year contract

26 August 2019 - 14:03 Nick Said
Thulani Serero. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUKE WALKER
Thulani Serero. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUKE WALKER

Cape Town — Bafana Bafana midfielder Thulani Serero may not have achieved his goal of playing in England or Spain but has expressed his joy at signing for UAE side Al Jazira on a two-year contract.

Serero had been a regular at Dutch club Vitesse for the past few seasons but the 29-year-old has jumped at the chance of a big payday at a club that once had Liberian great George Weah and Netherlands international Phillip Cocu on their books.

“I am excited for this new and different experience in my football career‚” Serero said. “I’m very happy that Al Jazira is implementing a wonderful project aimed at bringing the team to the podiums locally and abroad‚ and to convert the club to a leading sports‚ economic and social institution.

“I assure everyone that I will offer all my potential and expertise to help the club achieve these ambitious goals.”

Al Jazira have had a succession of Dutch coaches in Henk ten Cate‚ former Ajax Amsterdam tactician Marcel Keizer‚ Damien Hertog and current boss Jurgen Streppel‚ who will know Serero well from the Bafana star’s eight years in the Dutch league.

Al Jazira appear pleased with their capture too‚ with chair Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi writing on the club’s website: “Thank God first and foremost for our success in completing the signing of another foreign player‚ no less distinguished in SA footballer Thulani Serero.”

Serero is the second South African to feature in the league this season after his former Bafana teammate Ayanda Patosi joined Bani Yas and made his debut in a League Cup tie last week.

The league kicks off in September but the pair will not come head-to-head until mid-December when their sides clash.

They are also not the first South Africans to play in the UAE.

The late Phil Masinga had a spell with Al-Wahda at the end of his career in the early 2000s.

Al Jazira have won the UAE league twice before‚ most recently in the 2016/2017 season.

Danny Jordaan slams Bafana and their tactics

Safa president says team is one of the most feared on the continent, but opponents know just how to play them
Sport
2 months ago

Stuart Baxter keeps his mind open for final Bafana 23 for Afcon

Coach still to decide on some positions ahead of Sunday's squad announcement
Sport
2 months ago

D-Day looms for Thulani Serero and Lars Veldwijk

Duo have unfinished club business before joining up with Bafana
Sport
2 months ago

Few surprises in Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s training squad

Bafana go into camp ahead of first Nations Cup match against Ivory Coast
Sport
3 months ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Bafana coach explains selection of Chiefs goalkeeper Bvuma

Sport / Soccer

Dolly and Zungu may be back in time for Bafana’s Afcon qualifier

Sport / Soccer

Safa asks for league postponement ahead of crunch Afcon qualifier

Sport / Soccer

Baxter shuffles the SA midfield for Afcon qualifier

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.