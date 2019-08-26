Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has worked hard on finishing with his players but the newly promoted side are yet to score after three games in the top flight.

Barker has admitted that more work is needed after spending more than two weeks on finishing.

“It is obvious we have to find ways to create more scoring chances,” said Barker after the goalless draw with Maritzburg United in Stellenbosch’s first home game of the season on Sunday.

It was Stellenbosch’s first game in a fortnight‚ after losing 1-0 to Cape Town City‚ and the squad had used the two weeks to train hard on attacking formations and ideas.

But Barker is insisting on patience as the rookies find their feet in the premiership.

“It’s foundations that are being laid‚” he said. “We’ve shown that we are a difficult team to beat‚ having conceded only the one goal in 270 minutes.”

“It was never going to be easy‚ so I’m happy where we are.

“Obviously a player like Ryan Moon is a bit off the pace and needs to get his conditioning up to a higher level‚ and so he wasn’t really able to finish the game but we hope he will give us more.”

Moon was signed last week after being released by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of May and made his debut on Sunday but without any affect.

The game will not linger in the memory.

“The game just lacked quality in the final third, though both teams had chances to get a goal. Maybe the pitch was a bit greasy‚” added Barker.

There was a light shower for most of the match that ensured a slippery surface at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town

“We gave as good as we got‚” he said"Overall from the players‚ there was great effort‚ good commitment again.

“We showed a lot of resilience and courage.”