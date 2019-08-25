We can get even better, Liverpool’s Henderson warns title rivals

Liverpool — Jordan Henderson has warned Liverpool’s title rivals that his side still have room for improvement despite their perfect start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the only Premier League team with a 100% record after beating Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday to make it three successive wins.

The Reds have won the European Super Cup already this term, but it is the Premier League they prize most after narrowly losing out to Manchester City in the title race last season.

Liverpool’s swaggering start shows they are ready to wrestle the trophy away from Pep Guardiola’s men and, ominously for City, captain Henderson is not convinced his team are playing at their best yet.

They have yet to keep a clean sheet in five games in all competitions, including the Community Shield.

“We knew if we did the right things, played to our strengths, defended really well and were clinical in front of goal, then we’d hurt them,” Henderson told Liverpool’s website. “We managed to do that, so overall it was a really good performance.

“If we want to be really critical, we’re disappointed with the goal. I should have cleared it on the edge of the box. But we’ve got to be delighted with the three points, it’s tough in the Premier League. Another great performance.”

Liverpool have not matched the levels they reached last season en route to winning the Champions League. But they stepped up to the challenge in the first league meeting with one of their “big six” rivals.

Victory equalled the club record of 12 successive league wins, set from April to October 1990. Another three points at Burnley this week would not only set a new mark but take Liverpool into the international break top of the table.

“I’ve said it often enough: three games a week means you recover, try to squeeze a couple of minutes out of a session to do some tactical stuff to prepare for the opponent, do set-pieces and then go again. That’s it,” Klopp said.

“In this week [leading up to the Arsenal game] it was completely different, we liked that and now we have another week like this and I am looking forward to it.”

AFP