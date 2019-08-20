Pity the poor fans caught in the SABC-PSL crossfire

You need to take a trip to some parts of the country to understand the devastating impact of the SABC’s decision to up the ante in its war with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over broadcast rights and impose a complete blackout of local football.

Absa Premiership matches have not been televised on SABC since the start of the season after the cash-strapped public broadcaster declined a R280m deal for 144 games a year with SuperSport, who hold the rights to screen matches. The SABC claimed the deal was not financially viable.

The folks at Auckland Park claimed they would make revenue of just R47m a year if they accepted the deal. And in what appears to be a retaliatory move against the PSL, the SABC decided to take things up a notch and imposed a complete blackout of PSL matches on all its platforms.

The blackout was extended to soccer coverage on radio. SABC radio GM Leuba Ramakgolo got the ball rolling when he instructed all stations not to promote any content related to the PSL and the premiership.

“Please make sure the programme managers are informed that we cannot promote any PSL games nor conduct interviews with the teams, the players and any role players in the PSL business until an agreement is in place between the SABC and the PSL,” read part of his e-mail.

“Such agreement will clearly stipulate the terms and conditions under which execution would take place.

'“This is to avoid any possible litigation that may emanate from our on-air conduct.”

The 18 SABC stations, which have more than 27.5-million listeners, are not even allowed to mention the scores of PSL matches. Hell, I’ve been told that some radio presenters were issued with warnings after they slipped up and mentioned the scores during their radio shows.

This is all very strange because the radio presenters are allowed to “promote” cricket, rugby and the English Premier League, and yet they do not have rights to any of those properties.

The thing is, radio is king in many parts of SA. In some cases the device is the only piece of technology that connects some communities to the rest of the country and, indeed, the world.

Pay-TV is out of reach for many people, and those who can’t afford it, nor even afford an ordinary TV set for that matter, rely on radio for their sport, news, politics and entertainment.

Things we take for granted, such as the wonders of the internet, Twitter, Facebook and other technologies we have within arm’s reach, are not an option. So you can imagine what these people must go through when their radio stations are not even allowed to give score updates.

It’s the craziest thing and feels dangerously close to censorship. Don’t get me wrong, the SABC may have a point and this is an attempt to make a stand against SuperSport’s near total dominance of domestic league soccer. But Xthe millions who cannot afford DStv have been caught in the crossfire.

I’m reminded of a trip I took to the Eastern Cape to attend a funeral deep in the rural areas late in 2018. We had to negotiate some treacherous roads to get to our destination and even the cellphone reception had become unreliable by the time we reached the end of our journey.

Kaizer Chiefs were playing a league match on that day and some mourners kept going to their cars to listen to the uMhlobo Wenene FM commentary. Hell, uMhlobo Wenene FM was about the only radio station that had audible reception in those parts and their coverage of that match was gold to the many soccer lovers who attended that funeral.

I can’t imagine how the folks in that village and many others like it across SA are dealing in the aftermath of Ramakgolo’s e-mail.

The PSL has elected to avoid weighing in on this debacle and numerous attempts to get hold of chair Irvin Khoza have drawn a blank. He is the only person with the authority to comment on this burning issue and he’s chosen not to make use of the privilege. Pity.

The fact is all the parties are digging in their heels and, at this rate, I’m afraid there’s is no end in sight to this mess. Meanwhile, the poor soccer fans will continue to suffer.

