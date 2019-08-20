Cape Town City suddenly have a choice of venue for Chiefs showdown

Cape Town City suddenly have a choice of venue for their fixture against Kaizer Chiefs next week and will decide in the next few days whether it will be played at Cape Town Stadium or Newlands.

One week ago it looked as if there would be a crisis about the venue for the game and the club would be forced to take the match outside the province‚ as they had to do last season when there was a similar problem in the Mother City.

Cape Town Stadium is City’s preferred home venue but the field had to be relaid after the Monster Jam auto spectacle at the end of April.

Adverse weather conditions meant germination of the new seeds was slow and the field still a mess by the time the new season started at the beginning of August.

This sparked a furious outburst from City chair John Comitis‚ who accused the stadium’s management of not serving football as they should.

City moved their first home match of the season against Stellenbosch FC to Athlone Stadium, but because of a clash with Ajax Cape Town this past Saturday had to scramble to find another venue for the MTN8 quarterfinals.

It was only at the start of the week that they managed to secure Newlands‚ a venue traditionally not too keen on football but suddenly tripping over themselves to help.

The matter was further clouded by an incident on Friday when City officials accompanied Premier Soccer League’s ground expert Ronnie Schloss to Cape Town Stadium for an inspection but were refused entry.

City were told they “did not have an appointment”.