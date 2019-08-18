Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester’s villain and hero

London — Chelsea manager Frank Lampard had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in his first home match in charge on Sunday as a second-half header by Wilfred Ndidi cancelled out Mason Mount’s early goal on his home debut.

Chelsea raced into a quick lead when the 20-year-old Mount, one of a crop of young players given their chance by Lampard, stole the ball from a dallying Ndidi and left Kasper Schmeichel with no chance with his shot in the seventh minute.

The goal capped an opening onslaught by the new-look Blues who were roared on by the home fans excited at the return of Chelsea’s all-time top-scorer Lampard as manager.

But Leicester grew into the game and equalised in the 67th minute when Ndidi atoned for his first-half error by heading home a James Maddison corner.

Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans spurned chances to win it for Leicester late on.

In Sunday’s early game John Lundstram’s second-half goal gave Sheffield United a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, in the first Premier League game at Bramall Lane for 12 years.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson restored Wilfred Zaha to his starting line-up after starting him on the bench for the scoreless opening-week draw against Everton, while Chris Wilder started with the same side that secured a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Zaha, who has been linked with a move away from the club before the European transfer window closes on September 2, was kept under control by the Sheffield defence.

David McGoldrick missed a great opportunity to put the home side ahead just before halftime, but 25-year-old midfielder Lundstram made no mistake early in the second period, lashing the ball home after it was steered into his path by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Lundstram’s strike means he has now scored a goal in each of England’s top four divisions.

Employing a more direct approach to try to force an equaliser, Palace had plenty of possession, but the Sheffield United rearguard dealt comfortably with their attacks as they sealed their first win of the

season. Reuters