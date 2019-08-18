Sport / Soccer

Pitso Mosimane laments shock resignation of Pirates’ Sredojevic

Mamelodi Sundowns coach says he will miss opponent pushing him competitively

18 August 2019 - 17:49 Marc Strydom
Milutin Sredojevic. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Milutin Sredojevic. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane already misses former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ he said after his team’s 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal victory against Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Mosimane said he will miss how Sredojevic made Pirates Sundowns’ greatest rivals over the past two seasons‚ and pushed Downs’ coach competitively.

Pirates finished runners-up to Sundowns in the past two Premiership seasons.

Sredojevic resigned in a bombshell announcement made by Pirates late on Friday night. He has been strongly linked to Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Rulani Mokwena — Mosimane’s former Sundowns assistant-coach‚ who was Sredojevic’s assistant at Pirates — started as Bucs’ caretaker coach with a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal loss against Highlands Park on Saturday night‚ having had less than a day in the job.

“I was very sad, ‘Micho’ [Sredojevic] is a personal friend of mine‚” Mosimane said. “Micho gave me Denis Onyango. I have known Micho for many years‚ from when he was still at Saint-George [in Ethiopia].

“He invited me to a Cecafa tournament to see players‚ and he highlighted Denis and other guys when I was still at SuperSport United.

“I sent him a text that I’m saddened by him leaving. We had a very good‚ friendly competition. We never had a go at each other. It was professional. And he’s a professional guy.”

Sundowns meet Cape Town City in a league match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night.

Pirates reeling after Milutin Sredojevic’s sudden exit

Upheaval has negative effect on team says caretaker coach Mokwena
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sredojevic rates his second season at Pirates

Sport / Soccer

Pirates coach Micho thanks team after winning award

Sport / Soccer

Hard to resist a call from Khoza, says Sredojevic

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.