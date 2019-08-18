Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane already misses former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ he said after his team’s 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal victory against Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Mosimane said he will miss how Sredojevic made Pirates Sundowns’ greatest rivals over the past two seasons‚ and pushed Downs’ coach competitively.

Pirates finished runners-up to Sundowns in the past two Premiership seasons.

Sredojevic resigned in a bombshell announcement made by Pirates late on Friday night. He has been strongly linked to Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Rulani Mokwena — Mosimane’s former Sundowns assistant-coach‚ who was Sredojevic’s assistant at Pirates — started as Bucs’ caretaker coach with a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal loss against Highlands Park on Saturday night‚ having had less than a day in the job.