Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has refused to be drawn into his club’s bitter spat with Kaizer Chiefs over star player Khama Billiat.

Sundowns are embroiled in an unusually harsh war of words with Chiefs over the Zimbabwe international striker‚ with The Brazilians saying they are negotiating and trying to secure his return to Chloorkop‚ and Chiefs denying this.

“I don’t want to comment on a player of another club. We have to be careful and respectful‚” Mosimane said.

His reply contrasts with his club's approach. Sundowns went public to put Chiefs under pressure to try and force a move‚ provoking a scathing attack in return.

Sundowns confirmed persistent rumours over the past month that the unhappy Billiat‚ who has found it hard to work under Ernst Middendorp, wants to leave Chiefs, and that they had approached Chiefs.

But Amakhosi issued a swift response, saying there had been an approach but that they had quickly put a lid on it.

Mosimane was obviously aware of Chiefs’ statement when he was asked for a response, but he swiftly ducked the issue.

“The rules say that if Sundowns want Billiat they must approach Chiefs club-to-club. But I don’t want to comment‚” he repeated.

Billiat has yet to feature for Chiefs this season but could return for their clash with SuperSport United on August 24.

Chiefs coach Middendorp was preparing a gradual training programme for the striker a few days ago and said Billiat was fatigued.

Billiat joined Amakhosi in 2018 after letting his contract at Sundowns run down‚ refusing repeated offers to renew it.

Sundowns drew 1-1 with Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night.