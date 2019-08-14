Mamelodi Sundowns have raised the stakes in their quest to capture wantaway Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat and tabled an initial offer of R13m-R15m plus an unspecified number of players in exchange for his signature.

Sundowns are determined to re-sign Billiat‚ who wants to return to his former club‚ before the close of the transfer window at the end of August.

While Sundowns official Yogesh Singh declined to reveal the offer on the table‚ he said discussions with Chiefs were under way. He said the Brazilians are determined to bring back the 28-year-old Zimbabwe attacker to Chloorkop.

“We are waiting to hear from Kaizer Chiefs as to how we can take the process forward. We still have time until the end of the month to try and do a deal. I am not in a position to disclose the details of our engagements with Chiefs.”

Billiat‚ who joined Amakhosi at the beginning of last season as a free agent‚ has missed Chiefs’ opening two league matches with the club insisting that he is recovering from an injury he suffered during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt a few weeks ago.

Some of the players who may be offered to Chiefs as part of the deal include Lucky Mohomi‚ Aubrey Ngoma‚ Jeremy Brockie‚ Thokozani Sekotlong‚ Ali Meza and Oupa Manyisa. These players have had limited playing opportunities at Sundowns since they joined at different times over the past few seasons and may be open to moving to Naturena.

The other high-profile player who has seen little action at Sundowns and is not in coach Pitso Mosimane’s plans is George Lebese. But it remains to be seen if Lebese would make a sensational return to Naturena.

Sundowns have turned to Billiat after they failed in their attempts to swoop on Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United. Their Pretoria neighbours made it clear that the two players were not for sale locally.

During his highly successful stay at Sundowns‚ Billiat helped the club to three league titles‚ the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup.